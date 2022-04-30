Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean is based in New York, United States. “

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalOcean (DOCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.