Zacks Investment Research Lowers Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Argo Group International stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Argo Group International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Argo Group International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

