Zacks Investment Research Lowers European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in European Wax Center by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615,333 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.