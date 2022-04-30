Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LAND. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -186.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

