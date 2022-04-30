Zacks Investment Research Lowers HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) to Hold

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,853. HomeStreet has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

