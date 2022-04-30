Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($236.56) to €245.00 ($263.44) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.61.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

