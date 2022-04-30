Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.

RNW opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.