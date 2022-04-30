Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of WFRD opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

