Zeepin (ZPT) Hits Market Cap of $318,480.63

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $318,480.63 and approximately $20,712.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

