Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $113.79 or 0.00300639 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00074781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00074621 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003788 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006214 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.