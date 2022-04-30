Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of ZG opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,054,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,746,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

