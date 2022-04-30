Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.17.
Shares of ZG opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,054,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,746,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.