ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 55,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 186,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZKIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZK International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.