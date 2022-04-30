ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SRTTY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

