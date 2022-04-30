Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Zynex stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 806,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 27.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

