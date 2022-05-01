-$0.07 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on QUIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,677. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at $610,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

