-$0.10 EPS Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,573. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

