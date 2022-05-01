-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRDF. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF remained flat at $$1.34 during trading on Friday. 891,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

