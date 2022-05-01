$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Kimco Realty posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $25.33. 7,270,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,925. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

