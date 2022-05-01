$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 534,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,749. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, Director Kade Matthews purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $989,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

