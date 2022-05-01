$0.46 EPS Expected for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Movado Group news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Movado Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

