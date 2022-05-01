$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of GTY traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 271,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,181. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

