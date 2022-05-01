-$0.75 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($1.22). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

