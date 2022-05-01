$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,948.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

