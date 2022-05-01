$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

MEOH traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 485,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,653. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

