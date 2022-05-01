$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Invesco posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Invesco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

