$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Twitter reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

