$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,111,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.98.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.