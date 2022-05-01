1,003 Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Purchased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 744.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.09. 1,868,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $52.53.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.