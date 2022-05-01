$117.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.34 million and the lowest is $116.17 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $83.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $649.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.