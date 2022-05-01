$117.96 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $117.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $113.93 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $481.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $514.59 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 252,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $704.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

