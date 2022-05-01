$12.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to announce $12.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.96 billion. Progressive reported sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $51.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 billion to $52.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.50 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

PGR stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. 2,771,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

