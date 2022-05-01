$140.57 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will post $140.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $589.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Harmonic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $861.04 million, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $13,257,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 55.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

