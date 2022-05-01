142,494 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of New York Times as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in New York Times by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after buying an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in New York Times by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYT stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

