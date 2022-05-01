$16.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) will announce earnings of $16.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $15.08 and the highest is $17.62. First Citizens BancShares reported earnings of $15.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full-year earnings of $66.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.86 to $72.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $84.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.42 to $86.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $25.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $639.38. 153,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,663. The company’s 50 day moving average is $688.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $610.67 and a 52 week high of $947.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

