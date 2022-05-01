1,759 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.05. 75,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,801. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Kforce (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.