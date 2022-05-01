$190,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to post sales of $190,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $250,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $750,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCardia.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,243.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

BCDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,287. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia (Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCardia (BCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.