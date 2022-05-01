1,923 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Acquired by Motco

Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 453,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 315,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

IMTM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 141,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,154. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.