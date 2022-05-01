$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $75.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.