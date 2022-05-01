$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.63 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of FE stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

