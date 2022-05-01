$201.97 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $201.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.20 million and the lowest is $201.70 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $765.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.40 million to $765.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $816.70 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $825.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 287,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,025 shares of company stock worth $1,422,213. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.