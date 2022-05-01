2,179 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,863. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

