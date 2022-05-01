22,634 Shares in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 90,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:OILK opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

