$229.07 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to report $229.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.30 million and the lowest is $225.40 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $172.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $873.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.90 million to $889.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 149.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 97,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,198. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.