232 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $263.61 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $498.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

