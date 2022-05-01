$237.19 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $237.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.30 million and the lowest is $229.08 million. Albany International reported sales of $234.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $938.42 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

NYSE AIN traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,508. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Albany International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Albany International by 145.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Albany International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Albany International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

