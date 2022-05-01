$26.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will post $26.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.15 billion and the lowest is $23.07 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $14.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $114.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.47 billion to $131.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.58 billion to $92.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,343,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

