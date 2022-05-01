$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.21 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

XEL stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.26. 5,614,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,616. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

