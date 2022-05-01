$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to announce $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $16.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.