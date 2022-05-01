$3.96 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.44 and the highest is $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $16.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 217,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,492 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

