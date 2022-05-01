325 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 993.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 210,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.48 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

